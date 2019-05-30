Nilachal Refractories Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 as recommended by the Audit Committee:



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the following:



I.Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



II.Auditors Report for the aforesaid period.



Further in terms of Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFC/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016, the Company hereby declares that M/s. T. More & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion on the financial statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.





