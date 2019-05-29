Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the following documents

a) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2019

b) Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results

c) Declaration of unmodified opinion on Auditors Report by the Board of Director

Pdf Link: Nilkanth Engineering Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com