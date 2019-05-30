Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its Meeting held today, Thursday, May 30, 2019, has approved the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



Kindly find enclosed the following documents along with the Audited financial Results:



1. Annual Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 alongwith Audited Statement of Assets and liabilities as at 31.03.2019.

2. Audit Report on Annual Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

3. Declaration regarding the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to the Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

