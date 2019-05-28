Nutricircle Ltd - BOARD MEETING OUTCOME Of Results For Financial Year 2018-2019

1)Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 31st March, 2019.

2)Audited Report thereon.

Pdf Link: Nutricircle Ltd - BOARD MEETING OUTCOME Of Results For Financial Year 2018-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Nutricircle Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.