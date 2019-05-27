This is to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. 27th May, 2019 at the registered of the company at 11.00 A.M. The Board considered and approved the following:

1) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 31st March, 2019.



2) Audited Report thereon.



Please acknowledge and take on record the same.



Pdf Link: Nutricircle Ltd - Financial Results 31.03.2019

