1.Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2.Auditors Report on the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

3.Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

4.Auditors Report on the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

5.Declaration for unmodified opinion in terms of Regulations 33(3)(d) as amended by SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for both Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Ok Play India Ltd. - Audited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com