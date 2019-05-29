This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Olympia Industries Limited, at its meeting held on today i.e on 29th May, 2019 has approved the followings:



1) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a statement showing Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2) Auditors Report on Audited Financial results.



3) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendments) Regulation, 2015 for unmodified Audit Report.



Pdf Link: Olympia Industries Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com