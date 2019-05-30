We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, inter alia, took the following decisions:



1. Audited Financial Results



i Statements showing the Audited Financial results (Consolidated & Standalone) for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2019;

ii Auditors report on the Audited Financial Results - (Consolidated & Standalone);

iii Declaration in respect of Auditors Report (Consolidated & Standalone) with Unmodified Opinion;



2. Dividend



The Board is pleased to recommend dividend of Rs. 0.20/- per equity share of face value of Rs.1/- each (i.e. @ 20%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.



The meeting commenced at 02.00 p.m. and concluded at 08.00 p.m.



Pdf Link: Oriental Veneer Products Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) For The Quarter / Year Ended March 31, 2019

