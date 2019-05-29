With reference to the above subject, and pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 Part A Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019, considered and approved the business enclosed herewith.



You are kindly requested to take the same on records

Pdf Link: Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd - Financial Results For The Period Ended 31St March 2019

