Oswal Yarns Ltd. - Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We are hereby sending Audited Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2019.

Pdf Link: Oswal Yarns Ltd. - Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
