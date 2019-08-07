Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors bearing serial no. 04/BM/2019-20, of Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited (the Company) will be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at the registered office, inter-alia, to consider the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.The Board meeting shall commence at 3.00 p.m. onwards.

Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in shares of the Company from 07th August, 2019 to 16th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for all the designated persons defined in the Code inter alia for the purpose of taking on record the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019, in terms of the provision of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company.

Pdf Link: Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On August 14Th, 2019 For Approval Of Financial Results Pursuant To Regulation 29(1)(A) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015

