Panjon Ltd. - Board Meeting Outcome Of The Company Was Held Today I.E.28Th May, 2019- Financial Results For 31St March 2019

This is to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e.28th May, 2019 at the registered office of the company at 4.00 PM. The Board considered and approved the following:
1) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 31st March 2019.
2) Audited Report thereon.

Pdf Link: Panjon Ltd. - Board Meeting Outcome Of The Company Was Held Today I.E.28Th May, 2019- Financial Results For 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Panjon Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.