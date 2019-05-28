This is to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e.28th May, 2019 at the registered office of the company at 4.00 PM. The Board considered and approved the following:

1) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 31st March 2019.

2) Audited Report thereon.



Pdf Link: Panjon Ltd. - Board Meeting Outcome Of The Company Was Held Today I.E.28Th May, 2019- Financial Results For 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com