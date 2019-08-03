PARNAX LAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited IND-AS compliant Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015.



2.To fix day, date, time and venue of 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 and approve notice for the same.



3.Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director.



Pdf Link: Parnax Lab Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com