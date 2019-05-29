Pursuant to Regulation 33 and any other related regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, inter alia, Considered and approved the statement of Audited INDAS Standalone financial results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31st, 2019 along with Statement of assets and liabilities and auditors report.

Pdf Link: Parvati Sweetners And Power Ltd - Audited IND AS Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31St, 2019 Along With Auditors Report Thereon And Declaration (Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

