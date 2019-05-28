Pasupati Spg.& Wvg.Mills Ltd. - Audited Results Of The Company For The Year Ending 31-3-2019.

Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby enclose Audited Results of the company for the year ending 31-3-2019 along with Auditors report , which have been approved by Board of Directors of the company at its meeting duly held on 28-05-2019.

Pdf Link: Pasupati Spg.& Wvg.Mills Ltd. - Audited Results Of The Company For The Year Ending 31-3-2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd

