Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby enclose Audited Results of the company for the year ending 31-3-2019 along with Auditors report , which have been approved by Board of Directors of the company at its meeting duly held on 28-05-2019.





Pdf Link: Pasupati Spg.& Wvg.Mills Ltd. - Audited Results Of The Company For The Year Ending 31-3-2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com