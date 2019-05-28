Intimation of Voting Result of Postal Ballot process pursuant to provisions of Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Report of Scrutinizer, Mr. Dinesh Kumar Deora, Company Secretary on remote e-voting and Postal Ballot Process.

Pdf Link: Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. - Voting Result Of Postal Ballot Process And Scrutinizers Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com