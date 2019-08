In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read over with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09.09.2015, we would like to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company in their duly convened meeting held Today i.e. Tuesday, the 6th Day of August, 2019 has inter alia discussed and approved Standalone as well as Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results alongwith Segment Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. The file is attached herewith.

Pdf Link: Paul Merchants Ltd - Standalone As Well As Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results Alongwith Segment Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Along With Limited Review Report Issued By Statutory Auditors Of The Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com