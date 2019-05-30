Pentamedia Graphics Ltd. - Financial Results For 31/03/2019

Please find the enclosed financial results of the company for the year ended 31/03/2019 and quarter ended on the same date taken on record by the Board of Directors on 30/05/2019

Pdf Link: Pentamedia Graphics Ltd. - Financial Results For 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Pentamedia Graphics Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor