Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have approved the Audited Financial Results & Auditors Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.





Pdf Link: Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Of Pentokey Organy (India) Limited For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019.

