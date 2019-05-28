Polygenta Technologies Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For Quarter/ Year Ended 31 March 2019

Attached Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/ Year Ended 31 March 2019 along with the Report of the Auditors thereon. The Results are prepared in compliance with Ind-AS Standards.

This results were approved at the Board Meeting held on 28 May 2019.

We hereby confirm that the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s Bagaria & Co. LLP, (Firm Registration No. 113447W/ W-100019) has issued the Audit Report with unmodified opinion (with a note on Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern) on the Financial Results of the Company for the Year Ended 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Polygenta Technologies Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For Quarter/ Year Ended 31 March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Polygenta Technologies Ltd

