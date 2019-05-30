Prism Medico And Pharmacy Ltd. - RESULT FOR YEAR ENDED 31.03.2019

Considered and approve Audited Financial Result for 31.03.2019

Pdf Link: Prism Medico And Pharmacy Ltd. - RESULT FOR YEAR ENDED 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd

