Following Documents submitted pursuant to Clause 33 of LODR

a. Covering Letter

b. Declaration for unmodified Report

c. Independent Auditors Report for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019

d. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019

e. Statement of Segment reporting

f. Statement of Assets and Liabilities

Pdf Link: Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For Mar 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com