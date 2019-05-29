Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. - Financial Results Under Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We are enclosing herewith, copy of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019, duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on 29th May 2019, along with copy of Unmodified Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s.SRSV & Associates, Chartered Accountants.



The company is arranging to publish the extract of the said financial results in newspapers in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



The above information will also be made available on the Companys website, www.radaan.tv



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.00 p.m.



Please take the aforementioned information on your record.



