Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. - Considered And Approved Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019 Along With Other Business

The Board of Directors of Raghuvir Synthetics Limited, in their meeting held on Monday on 27th May, 2019 which was commenced at 5.00 P.M at the Registered Office of the company situated at Rakhial Road, Near Gujarat Bottling, Rakhial , Ahmedabad , Gujarat , 380023 have approved the enclosed business.
The meeting concluded at 5.52 PM

Published on May 27, 2019
