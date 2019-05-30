Dear Sir



In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Audited Financial Results of Rajputana Investment & Finance Limited (the Company) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 were approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e., May 30, 2019. The Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m and concluded at 5:30 p.m.



The aforesaid Audited Financial Results (Standalone) in the prescribed format and the Auditors Report containing unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed herewith. A declaration with respect to the Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the said Audited Financial Results is enclosed herewith.



This is for your kind records and information.



Pdf Link: Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltd - Results - Financial Results For 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com