This is to inform that the BoD have, approved the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 (AFR), as recommended by the audit committee at their respective meeting(s) held today,(May 27, 2019).



The AFR is enclosed along with the Independent Auditors Report on both AFR issued by M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors. Further, declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on the AFR is enclosed (Regulation 33).



The extract of the consolidated Results is being published in newspapers, i.e., Business Standard and Dinamani in the format prescribed (Regulation 47).



The AFR shall be available on the website of the company at www.ranegroup.com and stock exchanges at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com (Regulation 46). An earnings release for the above results is also enclosed (Regulation 30).



The meeting of the BoD commenced at 11:15 hrs and concluded at 14:00hrs (IST).



Pdf Link: Rane Holdings Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2019 (Audited Standalone And Consolidated)

