RATHI STEEL & POWER LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To appoint Chairman of the meeting to call the meeting to order.

2. To Ensure Quorum of the Meeting

3. To grant leave of absence, if any.

4. To take note and confirm the minutes of previous meeting of board of directors of the Company.

Consider and Approve following:-

5. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2018.

6. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended on March 31, 2019.

7. Any other businesses with permission of the Chair.

Pdf Link: Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 2018 And Year Ended March 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com