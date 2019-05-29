RELIANCE POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further to our letter dated May 21, 2019, on the captioned subject, we inform you that due to unavailability of some directors because of indisposition / other unavoidable reasons, the Board Meeting convened on May 29, 2019, has been adjourned to June 7, 2019.



Further, pursuant to Reliance Power Limited - Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report trading in Securities and fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (the Code), the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the designated persons covered under the Code shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the financial results are made public.



Pdf Link: Reliance Power Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com