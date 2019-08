Please find herewith attached Un Audited Quarterly Financial Results for the period ending 30 th June,2019 duly adopted by the Board Of Directors. The Limited Review Report Issued by the Statutory Auditor is attached herewith.



The Meeting Commenced at 3pm and concluded at 6.50pm.

Pdf Link: Response Informatics Ltd - Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30.06.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com