Rohit Ferro-Tech Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 31.03.2019

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statutory Auditors Report as considered and approved by the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today, i.e. Tuesday 28th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Rohit Ferro-Tech Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.