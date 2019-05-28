Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statutory Auditors Report as considered and approved by the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today, i.e. Tuesday 28th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Rohit Ferro-Tech Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com