Considered, approved and took on record the Audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Audit Report (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration by the company for the Audit Report with unmodified opinion as per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations;

Pdf Link: Rose Merc.Ltd. - Results For Financial Year Ended March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com