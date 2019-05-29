We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today (29.05.2019) considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditor Report and the Report of Auditors is with modified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Rpp Infra Projects Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com