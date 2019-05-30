Ruby Mills Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter / Year Ended March 31, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has:



1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended 31st March, 2019. A copy of the said results, notes thereto and Auditors Report are enclosed herewith.



2. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.75 per equity share of Rs. 5 each.



