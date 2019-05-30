We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 30.05.2019, has approved audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019.



Accordingly, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015), we hereby enclose the following:



i. Statement of audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report.

ii. Declaration regarding Audit Reports with unmodified opinion as per SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016.



Pdf Link: Sanco Trans Ltd. - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

