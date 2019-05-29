Dear Sir/ Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47(3) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the copies of newspaper advertisement published on May 29, 2019, of the newspapers Financial Express (English Newspaper) and Sandesh (Gujarati Newspaper), regarding publishing of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019 which were considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors, in their meeting held on May 28, 2019.



Further, in terms of Regulation 46 of the Listing Regulations, the aforesaid financial results are also uploaded on the website of the Company (www.sandesh.com).



Pdf Link: Sandesh Ltd. - Intimation To Stock Exchange Regarding Publication Of Financial Results In Newspaper

