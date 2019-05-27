Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31 March 2019

Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2019 alongwith Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated) thereon and Declaration in respect of Audit report (Standalone & Consolidated) with unmodified opinion under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations

Pdf Link: Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31 March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

