As required in terms of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:



1. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2019;

2. Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion submitted by the Statutory Auditors, M/s V. K. Shastri & Co, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara (Standalone and Consolidated).

3. Declaration by the Company as to the unmodified opinion expressed by the Statutory Auditors on Audited Financial Results.

4. Re-appointment of Independent Director of the Company- Mrs. Aruna S. Khasgiwala for the second term of five years (from 29/05/2020).

Pdf Link: Sanghvi Forging And Engineering Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31St March, 2019 Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com