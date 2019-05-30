Sanghvi Forging And Engineering Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31St March, 2019 Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

As required in terms of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:

1. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2019;
2. Independent Auditors Report with unmodified opinion submitted by the Statutory Auditors, M/s V. K. Shastri & Co, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara (Standalone and Consolidated).
3. Declaration by the Company as to the unmodified opinion expressed by the Statutory Auditors on Audited Financial Results.
4. Re-appointment of Independent Director of the Company- Mrs. Aruna S. Khasgiwala for the second term of five years (from 29/05/2020).

Published on May 30, 2019
