The Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, inter alia approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, and the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion thereon issued by our Statutory Auditors, Jayamal Thakore & Co., Chartered Accountants.

Pdf Link: Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. - Standalone And Consolidated (Audited) Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com