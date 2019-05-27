Scooters India Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of M/S Scooters India Limited Held On 27.05.2019-Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And The Year Ended At March 31, 2019 .

Outcome of Board Meeting of M/S Scooters India Limited held on 27.05.2019-Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and the Year ended at March 31, 2019 .

Pdf Link: Scooters India Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of M/S Scooters India Limited Held On 27.05.2019-Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And The Year Ended At March 31, 2019 .

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Scooters India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.