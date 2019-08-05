SEASONS FURNISHINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to consider and approve the quarterly unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.



Further, as per the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 6th August, 2018 till the end of 48 hours after the results are made public.



Pdf Link: Seasons Furnishings Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com