Seasons Furnishings Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

SEASONS FURNISHINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to consider and approve the quarterly unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

Further, as per the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 6th August, 2018 till the end of 48 hours after the results are made public.

Pdf Link: Seasons Furnishings Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Seasons Furnishings Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.