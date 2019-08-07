Sezal Glass Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursunat to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Resolution Professional will consider the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019.

Pdf Link: Sezal Glass Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation To Stock Exchange For Consider Of Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com