SHARDA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June,2019.Further, as already intimated, the Trading window with respect to shares of the Company shall remain close from 01st July, 2019 to 15th August,2019.(both days inclusive).

Pdf Link: Sharda Ispat Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for For 1St Quarter 2019-20 Results And Other Business Matters

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com