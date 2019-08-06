In terms of Regulations 30 and 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with related circulars and notifications, please find enclosed herewith, Limited Reviewed un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 06, 2019 at #14, Sector 135, Noida.

Pdf Link: Sheela Foam Ltd - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2019

