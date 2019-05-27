Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2019

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are submitting the following: -
1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 along with Auditors Report thereon.
2. Consolidated Audited Financial Result for the year ended 31.03.2019 along with Auditors Report thereon.
3. Declaration pursuant to regulation 33 (3)(d) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations,
2O16 for the Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company.

Pdf Link: Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd. - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd

