Shilpa Medicare Ltd. - Results For Year Ended 31-03-2019

Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31 March, 2019
Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended 31S/ March, 2019
Recommend Dividend of 100% (ire. Rel/- per every share of face value of Rel) for financial year 2018-19 subject to approval of members,
To foray into the R&D activities of specific drug processes by roping prominent technocrats through a new subsidiary company incorporated as Sravathi Advance Process Technologies Private Limited.
The resignation tendered by Ms. Namrata Bhutada with effect from 27052019.

Pdf Link: Shilpa Medicare Ltd. - Results For Year Ended 31-03-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Shilpa Medicare Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.