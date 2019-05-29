The Board of Directors at the meeting held on 29.5.2019 have approved inter-alia the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.3.2019. Further the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.1.40 per share for every one equity share of Rs.10/- each.



The text of the Audited Financial Results for the aforesaid period along with Auditors Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith.



We declare that the Auditors Report issued by M/s. VKS Aiyer & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors for Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.3.2019 are with unmodified opinion.

The Board Meeting commenced at 5.30 PM and concluded at 7.40 PM.



Kindly take on record the above information.



Pdf Link: Shiva Mills Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.3.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com