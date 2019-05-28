Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results.

Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval of Audited financial Results.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com