SHREE PACETRONIX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that 02nd/2019-20 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 at 03.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company i.e. "Plot No 15, Sector-II, Industrial Area, Pithampur, District Dhar (M.P.) 454775 to consider and approve the following businesses along with other administrative and operational businesses:



1. To Consider & Approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



2. To take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Limited Review Report along with modified/unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Shree Pacetronix Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019 And Other Business Items

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com