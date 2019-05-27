Meeting Commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 05.00 p.m.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the following are the outcome of the Board Meeting: -



1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31-03-19



The Board had approved the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 that has been recommended by the Audit Committee held today and the Extract of the detailed format of the Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2019, to be filed with the Stock Exchanges pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 (Quick Results) for Publication along with the audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2019 are being forwarded for your information and records.

We would also be sending you the copy of the advertisement as soon as it is published in the newspapers,



Pdf Link: Shriram Epc Ltd. - Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31-03-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com