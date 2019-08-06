SILVER OAK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To approve and take on record, the minutes of the previous Board meeting.

2.To consider, approve and take on record, the un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

3.Any other business with the permission of the chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business.



Pdf Link: Silver Oak (India) Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

